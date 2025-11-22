Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

