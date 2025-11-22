Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $478,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $155.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.Five Below’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

