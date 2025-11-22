Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Stake in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 159,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

