Seeds Investor LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 105.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 52.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

EAT stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $156.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

