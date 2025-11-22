Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

KEYS opened at $172.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

