Seeds Investor LLC Buys 621 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AECOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

