Seeds Investor LLC Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $296.32 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

