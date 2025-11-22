Seeds Investor LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,471,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.05 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

