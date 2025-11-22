Seeds Investor LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,659,000 after buying an additional 1,590,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19,454.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 744,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.