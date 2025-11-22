Seeds Investor LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.10 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

