Seeds Investor LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 680 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in American Express by 146.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $501,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $352.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

