Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $22.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.4211.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7 has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

