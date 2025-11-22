Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

