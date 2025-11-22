Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) Head to Head Review

MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and Sigma Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKDWELL Tech $2.00 million 1.67 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $152.36 million 7.20 -$51.07 million ($0.31) -31.77

Profitability

MKDWELL Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium.

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium -24.13% -35.97% -9.94%

Risk and Volatility

MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MKDWELL Tech and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKDWELL Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sigma Lithium 2 1 0 0 1.33

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.93%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than MKDWELL Tech.

Summary

MKDWELL Tech beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKDWELL Tech

MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

