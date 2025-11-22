Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 30,373 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 96.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $158.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

