Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth $249,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $457,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ BEAG opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

