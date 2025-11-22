Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.5238.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $87.85 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 679.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 68.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

