Brokerages Set Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $99.38

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.0417.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

