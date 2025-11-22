Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 49,859 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.