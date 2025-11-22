Cowa LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

