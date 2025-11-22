Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. This represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

