Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for VZ Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

