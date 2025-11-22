Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $6.64 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in TransUnion by 132.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 301.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.8%

TransUnion stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $103.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

