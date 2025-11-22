Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,617 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 260.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

