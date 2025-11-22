Comparing MassRoots (MSRT) & The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MassRoots alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A MassRoots Competitors -5.74% -12.84% -3.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 -$14.71 million 578.00 MassRoots Competitors $1.03 billion $4.75 million -124,963.52

This table compares MassRoots and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MassRoots’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots. MassRoots is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MassRoots rivals beat MassRoots on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

MassRoots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.