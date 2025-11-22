Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

