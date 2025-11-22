Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.14 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV $PLMK

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.06% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $9,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $8,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $7,035,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $7,028,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $7,028,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMK opened at $10.45 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV ( NASDAQ:PLMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

