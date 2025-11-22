FY2026 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Lifted by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

