Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2,395.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 481.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.4% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 93,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

