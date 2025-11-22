FY2027 EPS Estimates for Revvity Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Revvity in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Revvity has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 8.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,163,000 after buying an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,574,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,444,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.