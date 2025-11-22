HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for CLIR FY2029 Earnings

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.20. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 895.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

