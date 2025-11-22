Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,387 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.