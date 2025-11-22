Artur Bergman Sells 62,828 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $658,437.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,975,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,650.40. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Fastly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

