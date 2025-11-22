Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boeing Q4 Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

BA opened at $179.58 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

