Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

