Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALAB. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ALAB opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

