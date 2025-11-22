Spencer Rascoff Purchases 14,000 Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) CEO Spencer Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 100,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

