Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Onto Innovation worth $88,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,908,000 after acquiring an additional 952,419 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 66,339 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $71,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,907 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

