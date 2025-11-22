Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,512 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $15.88 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

