Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $49,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $10,397,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,864,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $71.98 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

