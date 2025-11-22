Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,289,000 after buying an additional 562,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after acquiring an additional 597,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,003,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 825,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,307,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,454,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

