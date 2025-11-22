Prudential PLC Sells 22,487 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,683,000 after buying an additional 238,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.46. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

