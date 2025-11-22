Prudential PLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Prudential PLC increased its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 107.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

