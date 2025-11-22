Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,704 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

