FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $420,654.18 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $420,654.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,496.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FormFactor Stock Up 1.4%
NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.42 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 64.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,541,000 after buying an additional 749,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
