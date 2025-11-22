Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dbs Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

