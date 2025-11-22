Prudential PLC Sells 39,187 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 264.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in ResMed by 141.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,079.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $263.08. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

