Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,983 CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.