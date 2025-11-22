Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,983 CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.