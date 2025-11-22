Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 38,679 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $436.38 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,377.08. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

