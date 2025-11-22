Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,381 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.2%

NYSE BBWI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

